Mastermind Creations Exclusive Shadow Ghost Calidus Revealed

Thanks to the almight Peaugh on Twitter, we now have a look at a new convention exclusive Calidus (Hot Rod) figure from Mastermind Creations’ Reformatted series. Peaugh made the discovery in the back of the recently released Oberon (Obsidian) Reformatted figure’s instruction booklet. This version of Calidus, dubbed “Shadow Ghost” will be a Shattered Glass/Evil version of Mastermind’s More Than Meets The Eye inspired Hot Rod figure. Will he rock an evil beard too? Hard to say, as the image attached only shows the figure from behind. R-27 sg Calidus Shadow Ghost will be a convention exclusive, but which convention » Continue Reading. The post Mastermind Creations Exclusive Shadow Ghost Calidus Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM