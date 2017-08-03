|
Mastermind Creations Exclusive Shadow Ghost Calidus Revealed
Thanks to the almight Peaugh on Twitter, we now have a look at a new convention exclusive Calidus (Hot Rod) figure from Mastermind Creations’ Reformatted series. Peaugh made the discovery in the back of the recently released Oberon (Obsidian) Reformatted figure’s instruction booklet. This version of Calidus, dubbed “Shadow Ghost” will be a Shattered Glass/Evil version of Mastermind’s More Than Meets The Eye inspired Hot Rod figure. Will he rock an evil beard too? Hard to say, as the image attached only shows the figure from behind. R-27 sg Calidus Shadow Ghost will be a convention exclusive, but which convention » Continue Reading.
The post Mastermind Creations Exclusive Shadow Ghost Calidus Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.