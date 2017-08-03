|
Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus and MP-36 Megatron Reissues
, has confirmed two Masterpiece Reissues coming in January 2018. For those who need them still, or missed out the first time around, MP-22 Ultra Magnus will be reissued for all of your Masterpiece car carrying needs. Along with him, the extremely popular MP-36 Megatron will be making another appearance to help add to your Masterpiece Decepticon displays. Click on the title bar to discuss!
