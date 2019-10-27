|
Masterpiece MP-47 Hound On Display At Asia Comic Con
Hasbro was part of the*Asia Comic Convention
*event in Malaysia, and they had the upcoming*Masterpiece MP-47 Hound On Display at their booth. Two figures were on display: one in Jeep mode and another one in robot mode, with the box and accessories in the background. Hound sure looks as if he were taken our from the cartoon, and we are sure you will have tons of fun with all the extra parts included. For Beast Wars fans, Masterpiece Blackarachnia was also on display, and you can check out all the images here
