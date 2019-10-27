|
Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia On Display At Asia Comic Con
Via Planet Iacon Facebook
, we have images of the new*Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia that was on Display At Asia Comic Con 2019. The Asia Comic Convention
event was held in Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Hasbro’s booth had fan-favorite Predacon femme fatale on display at the event. Two figures were shown: one in spider mode and another in beast mode. While we can spot some mistransformed parts, the images show the impressive finishing and proportions in both modes. It is also remarkable that there’s practically no backpack in the robot mode, something that we » Continue Reading.
