IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 Burcham Interior Page Art Process


Colorist &#38; TFW2005 member Josh Burcham updates our February solicitations coverage and shares more insights about his art development process for a page revealed with the iTunes preview of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1: Fun fact: I’ve found my process beginning not with any kind of sketching but w/making small notes on the side calling out specific actions/elements/gestures I need to show in each panel on the page. I guess my brain finds it helpful. Even tho its right there in the script :B I definitely based these Cybertronian colors on similar scenes in TFAnimated (which homaged Beast &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 Burcham Interior Page Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



