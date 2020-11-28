|
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 Burcham Interior Page Art Process
Colorist & TFW2005 member Josh Burcham updates our February solicitations coverage and shares more
insights about his art development process for a page revealed with the iTunes preview of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1
: Fun fact: I’ve found my process beginning not with any kind of sketching but w/making small notes on the side calling out specific actions/elements/gestures I need to show in each panel on the page. I guess my brain finds it helpful. Even tho its right there in the script :B I definitely based these Cybertronian colors on similar scenes in TFAnimated (which homaged Beast » Continue Reading.
The post IDW’s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 Burcham Interior Page Art Process
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca