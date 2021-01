IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 Burcham Interior Page Art Process

Colorist & TFW2005 member Josh Burcham updates our February solicitations coverage and shares more insights about his art development process for a page revealed with the iTunes preview of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1 : Fun fact: I've found my process beginning not with any kind of sketching but w/making small notes on the side calling out specific actions/elements/gestures I need to show in each panel on the page. I guess my brain finds it helpful. Even tho its right there in the script :B I definitely based these Cybertronian colors on similar scenes in TFAnimated (which homaged Beast