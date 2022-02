Grayfox Titanium Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Saint-Georges, Quebec Posts: 1,276

Re: [Wrong Parts] Transformers: Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak Quote: nobletiger2k Originally Posted by



So I bit the bullet and purchased Transformers: Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak in-store at my local Gamestop (Trafalgar & Dundas) .



When I began assembling to figure, I noticed the spear contained two double-sided male parts for its shaft, which prevented me from correctly connecting it (see pic). I've triple-checked my packaging and plan to contact the store in the morning.



Has anyone else experienced the same issue with this figure? [First post]So I bit the bullet and purchased Transformers: Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak in-store at my local Gamestop (Trafalgar & Dundas)When I began assembling to figure, I noticed the spear contained two double-sided male parts for its shaft, which prevented me from correctly connecting it (see pic).I've triple-checked my packaging and plan to contact the store in the morning.Has anyone else experienced the same issue with this figure?

I'm not sure Gamestop will be able to do much about it, but it can't hurt to ask. I would definitely also contact Hasbro customer service. They may not have the ideal solution, but just in case they could send you replacement parts even though that's not usually what they offer. That is very unfortunate.I'm not sure Gamestop will be able to do much about it, but it can't hurt to ask. I would definitely also contact Hasbro customer service. They may not have the ideal solution, but just in case they could send you replacement parts even though that's not usually what they offer.

Cool items

for sale

right here! __________________