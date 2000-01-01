Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transformers Prices
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 02:16 AM   #11
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,178
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by dang3ross View Post
Anyone wanna chime in on TRU having deluxe at $39.99. They getting into the scalping game?
Quote:
Originally Posted by ToyCrusader View Post
The cost of things goes up, it's a fact of life. However charging the higher price on stuff you already purchased at the lower price is the unethical part.
I agree, they should get called out for this. Why would they mark up stuff sitting on their shelves? They can pretend to blame covid and the economy all they want, they aren't the only store carrying these figures.
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 08:37 AM   #12
justprime
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,515
Re: Transformers Prices
changing prices facts of life....gasoline comes to mind among others that fit in the unethical hike catagorie,...that being said these new price point along with a smaller product of questionable quality (qc issues,hollows to save on plastic ,lower for years price of crude etc) have all but stopped me from purchasing from hasbro/takaratomy third party has gained my wallets support......
justprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 10:42 AM   #13
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,919
Re: Transformers Prices
Shopping 2ndhand places has really helped to cushion these blows for me

Over the past couple years I found a number of leader classes at TreasureHunt (Siege Magnus, Galaxy OP, the Netflix Mangus, Kingdom Galvatron), so like thirty bucks each at the MOST

It's not MISB, but when the opportunity knocks, you gotta decide

Plus, WM Rewards MasterCard helps; just use ur RewardsBucks and rationalize "making your own discounts"
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 01:13 PM   #14
Digibasherx
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 465
Re: Transformers Prices
I just found a great condition complete Animated Lockdown for 4 bucks at the VV, so that's a total win. I've been really picky on collecting lately, and only getting things on discount on Amazon, Walmart and TRU. Unless it's something spectacular I probably will wait it out.
Digibasherx is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 01:33 PM   #15
pandaprime
aficionado!
pandaprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 7,411
Re: Transformers Prices
whoa , just saw the SS Core class figures are now 15.97 at walmart.ca.

Pay more, get less, I guess I will be waiting for sale prices a lot this year
__________________
More than eats the pie!

Feedback thread:Cybertron.ca
 Items for sale thread: Selling TFs
pandaprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 02:34 PM   #16
imfallenangel
Energon
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 820
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by pandaprime View Post
whoa , just saw the SS Core class figures are now 15.97 at walmart.ca.

Pay more, get less, I guess I will be waiting for sale prices a lot this year
Same for me at this point... Gamestop with my Platinum card is going to get a fair share of my business (aside some on my local sellers).

For those core figures, I didn't consider them worth 12$ let alone 16$ now... I go a few during a Walmart sale at 10$ and I still felt ripped off. Crazy that they are now more than deluxes were just 5-6 years ago.
__________________
If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
imfallenangel is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:37 AM   #17
dang3ross
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: GT Aye
Posts: 231
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by ssjgoku22 View Post
I agree, they should get called out for this. Why would they mark up stuff sitting on their shelves? They can pretend to blame covid and the economy all they want, they aren't the only store carrying these figures.
Dayyyammm i didnt know that. I thought it was from their new incoming stock. SHAME! I hate the fact that they're basing their price hikes on RONA (cost of material/logistics) when personal income stayed the same or got lowered for the same reason. Cost of living went up and salaries went down... HYPOCRISY
dang3ross is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:20 AM   #18
MapleMegatron
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 2,642
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by ToyCrusader View Post
The cost of things goes up, it's a fact of life. However charging the higher price on stuff you already purchased at the lower price is the unethical part.
Yeah, it's them raising prices on their old inventory that really ticks me off.
MapleMegatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #19
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,338
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by MapleMegatron View Post
Yeah, it's them raising prices on their old inventory that really ticks me off.
Don't forget they are on a shared sku system, so even if they wanted to adjust prices for the new inventory it would change it on the old stuff to.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for ER Coneheads
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Bombshell TAKARA Complete with Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Thundercracker Autobot AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara NM
Transformers
Transformers 3rd party lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Camaro Action Figure 2007 Automorph Technology
Transformers
Hasbro transformers action figures 2006
Transformers
2009 Transformer Action Figure
Transformers
2006 Hasbro Transformer Action Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.