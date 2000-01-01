|
Yesterday, 02:16 AM
#11
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by dang3ross
Anyone wanna chime in on TRU having deluxe at $39.99. They getting into the scalping game?
Quote:
Originally Posted by ToyCrusader
The cost of things goes up, it's a fact of life. However charging the higher price on stuff you already purchased at the lower price is the unethical part.
I agree, they should get called out for this. Why would they mark up stuff sitting on their shelves? They can pretend to blame covid and the economy all they want, they aren't the only store carrying these figures.
Yesterday, 08:37 AM
#12
Location: GrandValley Ont
Re: Transformers Prices
changing prices facts of life....gasoline comes to mind among others that fit in the unethical hike catagorie,...that being said these new price point along with a smaller product of questionable quality (qc issues,hollows to save on plastic ,lower for years price of crude etc) have all but stopped me from purchasing from hasbro/takaratomy third party has gained my wallets support......
Yesterday, 10:42 AM
#13
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: Transformers Prices
Shopping 2ndhand places has really helped to cushion these blows for me
Over the past couple years I found a number of leader classes at TreasureHunt (Siege Magnus, Galaxy OP, the Netflix Mangus, Kingdom Galvatron), so like thirty bucks each at the MOST
It's not MISB, but when the opportunity knocks, you gotta decide
Plus, WM Rewards MasterCard helps; just use ur RewardsBucks and rationalize "making your own discounts"
Yesterday, 01:13 PM
#14
Re: Transformers Prices
I just found a great condition complete Animated Lockdown for 4 bucks at the VV, so that's a total win. I've been really picky on collecting lately, and only getting things on discount on Amazon, Walmart and TRU. Unless it's something spectacular I probably will wait it out.
Yesterday, 01:33 PM
#15
Re: Transformers Prices
whoa , just saw the SS Core class figures are now 15.97 at walmart.ca.
Pay more, get less, I guess I will be waiting for sale prices a lot this year
Yesterday, 02:34 PM
#16
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by pandaprime
whoa , just saw the SS Core class figures are now 15.97 at walmart.ca.
Pay more, get less, I guess I will be waiting for sale prices a lot this year
Same for me at this point... Gamestop with my Platinum card is going to get a fair share of my business (aside some on my local sellers).
For those core figures, I didn't consider them worth 12$ let alone 16$ now... I go a few during a Walmart sale at 10$ and I still felt ripped off. Crazy that they are now more than deluxes were just 5-6 years ago.
Today, 08:37 AM
#17
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by ssjgoku22
I agree, they should get called out for this. Why would they mark up stuff sitting on their shelves? They can pretend to blame covid and the economy all they want, they aren't the only store carrying these figures.
Dayyyammm i didnt know that. I thought it was from their new incoming stock. SHAME! I hate the fact that they're basing their price hikes on RONA (cost of material/logistics) when personal income stayed the same or got lowered for the same reason. Cost of living went up and salaries went down... HYPOCRISY
Today, 09:20 AM
#18
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by ToyCrusader
The cost of things goes up, it's a fact of life. However charging the higher price on stuff you already purchased at the lower price is the unethical part.
Yeah, it's them raising prices on their old inventory that really ticks me off.
Today, 10:00 AM
#19
Re: Transformers Prices
Quote:
Originally Posted by MapleMegatron
Yeah, it's them raising prices on their old inventory that really ticks me off.
Don't forget they are on a shared sku system, so even if they wanted to adjust prices for the new inventory it would change it on the old stuff to.
