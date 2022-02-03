Dr. Wu Weibo account
have shared our first images of the color prototype of their new Hoodle (G1 Roller). *This is a tiny Roller unit planned to go with Dr Wu DW-E04 Prime Commander (Micromaster G1 Optimus Prime)
. This drone is in scale to attach Prime Commander’s gun and even pull the trailer. According to the new images there will be two versions available: one in blue and another one in gray (as it was with the G1 figure). See all the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
