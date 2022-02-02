Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,813

Calm Kids History of the Transformers with Peter Cullen Available



The popular Calm App, which gives you different ways to relax via audio, is now offering a new Transformers themed track in their Calm Kids Sleep Story section called The History of Transformers.** It is narrated by none other than Transformers legend Peter Cullen.** In the teaser after the break you can hear Optimus Prime talking directly to the listener, ending with him introducing himself.* We haven’t run the full episode yet, but assume Optimus will walk the younglings through a kid friendly break down of the Autobots and Decepticons and their eternal struggle.** It’s a pretty cool thing for



