Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Calm Kids History of the Transformers with Peter Cullen Available
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,813
Calm Kids History of the Transformers with Peter Cullen Available


The popular Calm App, which gives you different ways to relax via audio, is now offering a new Transformers themed track in their Calm Kids Sleep Story section called The History of Transformers.** It is narrated by none other than Transformers legend Peter Cullen.** In the teaser after the break you can hear Optimus Prime talking directly to the listener, ending with him introducing himself.* We haven’t run the full episode yet, but assume Optimus will walk the younglings through a kid friendly break down of the Autobots and Decepticons and their eternal struggle.** It’s a pretty cool thing for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Calm Kids History of the Transformers with Peter Cullen Available appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:21 AM   #2
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,141
Re: Calm Kids History of the Transformers with Peter Cullen Available
Optimus ASMR?
__________________


Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!
Robimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:53 AM   #3
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,346
Re: Calm Kids History of the Transformers with Peter Cullen Available
Quote:
Originally Posted by Robimus View Post
Optimus ASMR?
Autobots, transform and pass out...ZZZzzzzzzz.....
Dark Rage is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Bombshell TAKARA Complete with Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Thundercracker Autobot AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara NM
Transformers
Transformers 3rd party lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Camaro Action Figure 2007 Automorph Technology
Transformers
Hasbro transformers action figures 2006
Transformers
2009 Transformer Action Figure
Transformers
2006 Hasbro Transformer Action Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.