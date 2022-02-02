Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,813

WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 609 Now Online





Vangelus summons a whole paleontologist from the European frontier to join him and have a conversation about Paleontology, Dinosaurs, and how those two things have intertwined with Transformers. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 609 ? Sept 24 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:

