Old 02-01-2022, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images


Thanks to Twitter user @Ishikawa_sunday and 2005 Boards member transform75 we have new in-hand images of the*Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream. Premium Finish Starscream is a*new redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold*now in dark gray and some new weathering effect. We have comparison images next to the original Siege mold for you to spot all the differences. You can still pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. It?s scheduled for release this February 2022.

The post Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Yesterday, 10:48 AM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images
nope!
Old Yesterday, 11:39 AM   #3
Tiffster
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images
What's the burning desire to get yet another version of this mold or yet another version of Starscream? How is this better or a must have over the original Siege? Just an alternate deco. Just doesn't compute for me.
Old Yesterday, 11:54 AM   #4
canprime
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tiffster View Post
What's the burning desire to get yet another version of this mold or yet another version of Starscream? How is this better or a must have over the original Siege? Just an alternate deco. Just doesn't compute for me.
Let me explain it to you, like an exec at Takara Tomy would.

The reason for this redeco is..........

Because.


Now go buy it and stop asking sensible questions.
Old Yesterday, 12:31 PM   #5
DanicusTF(cdn)
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images
This is the first one I actually want to buy. I prefer it over the original by far
Old Yesterday, 12:56 PM   #6
Tiffster
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by DanicusTF(cdn) View Post
This is the first one I actually want to buy. I prefer it over the original by far
And that's your call. I might even agree the paint is better. Maybe I just have burnout on this mold.....I want to spend my money on new characters I guess.
Old Yesterday, 01:15 PM   #7
evenstaves
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tiffster View Post
Maybe I just have burnout on this mold
I've got to say, I never liked this mold

Didn't particularly care about tetrajets as a concept, though might have been cool if the entire body was concealed better underneath - all the egregious battle-muck didn't help
So passed on all the Siege seekers initially

ER was better for the "it's a jet, finally", and the criticisms of it being a rip of Classics, suited me just fine cause I never had em
It's not perfect by any means, but I considered it an improvement

Then later found tetrajet Scream & TC on the cheap @ THunt, so picked em up - having handled the mold then, it was "OK", pretty poseable but still things I didn't like (their weird rocket "heels", the long shins, etc)

Got Phantomstrike on aftermarket to complete the trio (and Spinister's dudes, natch)

But that's way more tetrajets than I initially wanted in the first place

THIS, is such a nope for me
Old Yesterday, 03:08 PM   #8
Tiffster
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
I've got to say, I never liked this mold

Didn't particularly care about tetrajets as a concept, though might have been cool if the entire body was concealed better underneath - all the egregious battle-muck didn't help
So passed on all the Siege seekers initially

ER was better for the "it's a jet, finally", and the criticisms of it being a rip of Classics, suited me just fine cause I never had em
It's not perfect by any means, but I considered it an improvement

Then later found tetrajet Scream & TC on the cheap @ THunt, so picked em up - having handled the mold then, it was "OK", pretty poseable but still things I didn't like (their weird rocket "heels", the long shins, etc)

Got Phantomstrike on aftermarket to complete the trio (and Spinister's dudes, natch)

But that's way more tetrajets than I initially wanted in the first place

THIS, is such a nope for me
I too got tetrajet screamy and TC on those toysrus $20 sales. It is a bit of a shelformer but I did dig the different take. So much so I recently picked up Hotlink set as my pseudo Skywarp and his colors rock. Passed on rainmakers, Redwing shattered glass scream because it's just getting too much now! And those are B level characters to me lol.
