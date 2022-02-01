Quote:
Maybe I just have burnout on this mold
I've got to say, I never liked this mold
Didn't particularly care about tetrajets as a concept, though might have been cool if the entire body was concealed better underneath - all the egregious battle-muck didn't help
So passed on all the Siege seekers initially
ER was better for the "it's a jet, finally", and the criticisms of it being a rip of Classics, suited me just fine cause I never had em
It's not perfect by any means, but I considered it an improvement
Then later found tetrajet Scream & TC on the cheap @ THunt, so picked em up - having handled the mold then, it was "OK", pretty poseable but still things I didn't like (their weird rocket "heels", the long shins, etc)
Got Phantomstrike on aftermarket to complete the trio (and Spinister's dudes, natch)
But that's way more tetrajets than I initially wanted in the first place
THIS, is such a nope for me