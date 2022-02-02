Following their Weibo updates,
third party company Dr. Wu have now shared images of the color prototype of their*Dr Wu DW-E10 Spray Drift (G1 Seaspray). DW-E11 Spray Drit is a Micromaster scale Seaspray (about 5 to 6 cm tall) featuring a nice level of poseability and a solid alt mode. We also have images next to other of Dr Wu’s*Extreme Warfare line toys. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
