Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dr Wu DW-E10 Spray Drift (G1 Seaspray) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,813
Dr Wu DW-E10 Spray Drift (G1 Seaspray) Color Prototype


Following their Weibo updates, third party company Dr. Wu have now shared images of the color prototype of their*Dr Wu DW-E10 Spray Drift (G1 Seaspray). DW-E11 Spray Drit is a Micromaster scale Seaspray (about 5 to 6 cm tall) featuring a nice level of poseability and a solid alt mode. We also have images next to other of Dr Wu’s*Extreme Warfare line toys. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Dr Wu DW-E10 Spray Drift (G1 Seaspray) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Bombshell TAKARA Complete with Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Thundercracker Autobot AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara NM
Transformers
Transformers 3rd party lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Camaro Action Figure 2007 Automorph Technology
Transformers
Hasbro transformers action figures 2006
Transformers
2009 Transformer Action Figure
Transformers
2006 Hasbro Transformer Action Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.