Transformers Generations Selects Titan Legacy Black Zarak Out in Canada Transformers Generations Selects Titan Legacy Black Zarak has been released in Canada. Preorders are now available for pick up in-store at GameStop if you are lucky. Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Alexander Quinn for the heads up.



Have you found this in your area? Let us know in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum

