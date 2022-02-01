And we have our third production update of the successful and highly anticipated*Transformers Victory Saber HasLab. Hasbro Pulse website
*have updated some images and information about the new and amazing packaging art of this project which is in the hands of fan-favorite artist and long time Transformers fan: Guido Guidi. ?Working with our design team, Guido explored many different style options to best represent Star Saber, Victory Leo, and the Victory Saber combined mode. He tested how the composition would fit within our packaging constraints, while still looking amazing on your shelf. The classic reformatting gridlines and structure scan design » Continue Reading.
