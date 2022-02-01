Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
02-01-2022, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,813
HasLab Transformers Victory Saber Backer Update #3: Packaging Art Sneak Peek


And we have our third production update of the successful and highly anticipated*Transformers Victory Saber HasLab. Hasbro Pulse website*have updated some images and information about the new and amazing packaging art of this project which is in the hands of fan-favorite artist and long time Transformers fan: Guido Guidi. ?Working with our design team, Guido explored many different style options to best represent Star Saber, Victory Leo, and the Victory Saber combined mode. He tested how the composition would fit within our packaging constraints, while still looking amazing on your shelf. The classic reformatting gridlines and structure scan design &#187; Continue Reading.

The post HasLab Transformers Victory Saber Backer Update #3: Packaging Art Sneak Peek appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



02-01-2022, 02:20 PM   #2
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,919
Re: HasLab Transformers Victory Saber Backer Update #3: Packaging Art Sneak Peek
I hope that this rules, can't wait to get it in the mail
