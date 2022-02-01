Via the Transformers Facebook page
, Hasbro has just announced there there will be a new Fan First Friday taking place this Friday, February 4th at 11am ET: “RISE UP! And catch the Transformers team this Friday, February 4th, at 11:00am ET for their first #FanFirstFriday stream of 2022 on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel. It’s going to be full of franchise news, product reveals, and pre-order news. The Decepticons sure know how to lure ya in, so don’t miss it!” Let us know what you want to see on the boards!
The post Transformers Fan First Friday Announced for This Friday, February 4th
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...