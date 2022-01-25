Graphic Policy turns our attention to the final installment of King Grimlock, with the 5-page preview of issue #5
. Survey the artwork after the jump, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist, Cover
Artist), Cian Tormey (Cover Artist), Stephen Byrne (Cover Artist), Jeremy Colwell (Colorist) The epic conclusion to King Grimlock! Grimlock faces off against his greatest opponent yet, the Sun God of Menonia, Soltron! But first, he’ll have to get past Soltron’s newest acolyte… his own former student, Arko! It’s the battle for not just the » Continue Reading.
