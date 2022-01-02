RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,256

https://youtu.be/Tl6NdOJ5Nk4 Mold reuses are nothing new to Transformers fans, some work and others do not. As voted on by fans, here's the top 10 most ineffective mold reuses!







I *like* the goddamn mold. But it was so so so overused with such minimal retooling. It was too much. It didn't work well for Smokescreen or Prowl.



No, not 1. That should be CW Alpha Bravo lmao.



Alpha Bravo is a fun design but it has all the wrong shapes for most of the guys it was used for, and outside of the head and the hands on the twins, it was never changed. It needed landing skids for Blades. An angular retool for Vortex. Shit like that. Meh.



