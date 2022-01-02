Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
01-31-2022, 07:03 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,057
Top 10 Most Ineffective Mold Reuses
Mold reuses are nothing new to Transformers fans, some work and others do not. As voted on by fans, here's the top 10 most ineffective mold reuses!

https://youtu.be/Tl6NdOJ5Nk4
02-01-2022, 02:23 AM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,256
Re: Top 10 Most Ineffective Mold Reuses
Quote:
Originally Posted by GotBot View Post
Mold reuses are nothing new to Transformers fans, some work and others do not. As voted on by fans, here's the top 10 most ineffective mold reuses!

https://youtu.be/Tl6NdOJ5Nk4
without even watching, how high up is the CW Dead End mold? 1? 3? =D



I *like* the goddamn mold. But it was so so so overused with such minimal retooling. It was too much. It didn't work well for Smokescreen or Prowl.

No, not 1. That should be CW Alpha Bravo lmao.

Alpha Bravo is a fun design but it has all the wrong shapes for most of the guys it was used for, and outside of the head and the hands on the twins, it was never changed. It needed landing skids for Blades. An angular retool for Vortex. Shit like that. Meh.

Also i'm sure i am in the minority but what happened to your thicker newfie accent? I miss it. knows, tommy, knows...
02-01-2022, 02:33 AM   #3
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,256
Re: Top 10 Most Ineffective Mold Reuses
The CW Breakdown mold worked REALLY well for the car technobot, but ... yeah.

TBH almost all of the CW "Autobot Cars" aren't very good. Which is amusing since usually they get the original. You're talking figures made intentionally to be combiner limbs for the OG characters. IMO Sunstreaker was far worse than CW Wheeljack. I liked Hound more than Swindle though! Trailbreaker was a good reuse. Smokescreen was meh.

Agree, I didn't hate the voyager DoubleDealer either. Great deco. Good head. Really the big issue was just that they didn't fix the flawed shoulder connection from Blitzwing.

NF BUMBLEBEE WAS EASY TO FIND IN NFLD????


POTP Elita?

Huh, no. I'm with you man. I like her. IT's a great toy. IMO it is SIGNIFICANTLY better than the Starscream version. She looks great, she looks like the character. IDGAF if she should have a land-based mode. All the original autobot females have boring generic landbased modes. And I LIKE her torso mode quite a bit. Also, the "svelte" piece. Whatever. They drew robot ladies like skinny hourglass ladies. Wasn't exactly a stretch. This Elita looks badass. She and Prime gonna kick some ass.

Also, it's more in tune with her portrayal in the IDW comics as looking tough. So whatever.

Good video man.
02-01-2022, 09:37 AM   #4
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,919
Re: Top 10 Most Ineffective Mold Reuses
LOL, I don't care they say about CW, it's the bomb dawg
