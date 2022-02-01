Dr Wu DW-E13 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) & DW-E13W Sky Ghost (GoBot Bad Boy) Color Pro
Third party company Dr. Wu, via their Weibo account, continue updating new images of their products. This time we have images of the color prototypes of their*DW-E13 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) & DW-E13W Sky Ghost (GoBot Bad Boy). These figures are planned to be a size of 5 to 6 cm tall in robot mode, almost like WFC Micromasters. This time we have a look at*DW-E13 Sky Glider/Powerglide in both modes as well as his redeco*DW-E13W Sky Ghost with colors inspired by the E-Hobby exclusive GoBot Bad Boy (which was a Powerglide redeco too).