Old 02-01-2022, 09:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Dr Wu DW-E13 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) & DW-E13W Sky Ghost (GoBot Bad Boy) Color Pro


Third party company Dr. Wu, via their Weibo account, continue updating new images of their products. This time we have images of the color prototypes of their*DW-E13 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) &#038; DW-E13W Sky Ghost (GoBot Bad Boy). These figures are planned to be a size of 5 to 6 cm tall in robot mode, almost like WFC Micromasters. This time we have a look at*DW-E13 Sky Glider/Powerglide in both modes as well as his redeco*DW-E13W Sky Ghost with colors inspired by the E-Hobby exclusive GoBot Bad Boy (which was a Powerglide redeco too). Click on the bar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DW-E13 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) & DW-E13W Sky Ghost (GoBot Bad Boy) Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old 02-01-2022, 09:31 AM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Dr Wu DW-E13 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) & DW-E13W Sky Ghost (GoBot Bad Boy) Color
Can we please stop calling these eHobby robots Gobots? That guy looks nothing like Bad Boy.
