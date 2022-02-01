It took a while, but Flame Toys social media channels
have finally updated a new promotional image of Furai Model Hound. We had seen a gray prototype of this model kit while back in 2017
, together with other Furai Model kits. Hound was the only one waiting it’s turn to be finally released this year according to the information shared. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now you can click on the bar to see the new image and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
