Transformers writer Ron Friedman to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very pleased to welcome The Transformers: The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman to TFcon Los Angeles 2022. In addition to writing Transformers Generation 1, he scripted the mini-series for G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Ron will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Ron Friedman is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

