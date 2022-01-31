Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the color prototypes of their DW-E17 Sound Master (G1 Blaster) & DW-E17T Twinhorn (Twincast)*via their*Weibo account
. Two new updates to the Dr Wu?s Extreme Warfare line of Micromaster scale figures (between 5 and 6 cm tall) which go really well with Titan Class figures. We have a look at the color prototype of*DW-E17 Sound Master/Blaster in both modes as well as comparison shots next to*DW-E02 Monitor Officer/Soundwave. To top it all, we also have images of*DW-E17T Twinhorn, a redeco inspired by Twincast as seen in the G1 Japan series “The Headmasters”. Both » Continue Reading.
The post Dr Wu DW-E17 Sound Master (G1 Blaster) & DW-E17T Twinhorn (Twincast) Color Prototypes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...