,*have now shared images of the color prototypes of their DW-E08 Star Fear, DW-E12 Blue Thunder & DW-E15 Dark Sky (Micromaster Scale G1 Starscream & Seekers). These are new entries in Dr Wu?s Extreme Warfare line which offer us a very small scale, around the size of War For Cybertron Micromasters figures. DW-E08 Star Fear is a tiny representation of G1 Starscream with just 5.5 cm tall in robot mode. Of course, we also have our first look at the rest of the classic G1 Seekers:*DW-E12 Blue Thunder/Thundercracker and DW-E15 Dark Sky/Skywarp. » Continue Reading.
