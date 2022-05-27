Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,352

Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Spindle In-Hand Images



Coming to us from Chefatron on YouTube, we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Wreck N’ Rule Collection Spindle. This figure is a redeco and retool of Fossilizer Paleotrex now as a*Spinosaurus skeleton. The new parts really work to give this mold a new personality retaining the great playability of the figure. The new deco is planned to match his partner Legacy Wreck N’ Rule Impactor. We have images showing some combination with the original*War For Cybertron Impactor mold. See all the images, as well as Chefatron review, after the break. Let us know your impressions on



The post







More... Coming to us from Chefatron on YouTube, we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Wreck N’ Rule Collection Spindle. This figure is a redeco and retool of Fossilizer Paleotrex now as a*Spinosaurus skeleton. The new parts really work to give this mold a new personality retaining the great playability of the figure. The new deco is planned to match his partner Legacy Wreck N’ Rule Impactor. We have images showing some combination with the original*War For Cybertron Impactor mold. See all the images, as well as Chefatron review, after the break. Let us know your impressions on » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Legacy Wreck N’ Rule Collection Spindle In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________