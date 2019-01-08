|
Ages Three and Up Newsletter 8/1/19
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Ages Three and Up delivers their latest product updates newsletter. Check out the details below! New Preorder for Mastermind Creations Reformatted Stray RE-edited, Ocular Max PS-04A Azalea Alternative, Transformers Generations Selects Leader Shockwave! In Stock and Ready to Ship for Masterpiece Movie Series – MPM-08 Megatron, FansProject Kausality KA-12 Lost Chance (A3U Exclusive), Flame Toys Optimus Prime IDW (Nemesis Version) and more!   Latest Arrivals Flame Toys – Furai Model 03: Optimus Prime IDW (Nemesis Version) Flame Toys – Furai Model 04: Bumble Bee X-Transbots – MX-16 G2 Overheat (TFcon)
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.