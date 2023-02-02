Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Core Class Dinobots & Volcanicus Official Images & Production Com


Hasbro designer Evan Brooks has treated us with some official in-hand images of the new Legacy Core Class Dinobots including the recently revealed Core Grimlock via his Instagram account. Read on for his comments about Grimlock, Slug and Sludge and… Volcanicus! Hello again, Transformer Fans! Last of the Legacy follow up posts from me ( I’ll get to some Studio series ones next, I promise!). This time showing off more of the Core Class dinobots and the leader of the pack, Grimlock! Getting the original trio together, here is the big (80’s) t-rex bot shrunk down to core class. The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Core Class Dinobots & Volcanicus Official Images & Production Comments appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



