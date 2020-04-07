|
Hasbro China Announced A New Transformers Movie Masterpiece Reveal Next Week
The official Hasbro China Transformers Weibo
*surprised us today with the announcement of a*new Transformers Movie Masterpiece reveal next week. The information shared indicate that a new Movie Masterpiece will be revealed this April 13th at 8:00 pm (Chinese time) via a transmission on the official Hasbro Taobao store. Not much left to say, but you can share your expectations on this new release on the 2005 Boards. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates!  
