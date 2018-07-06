|
Transform Element TE-01 (G1 Optimus Prime) Prototype Images
Via*Weibo
, new Third Party company*Transform Element has just shared images of the gray prototype of their*Transform Element TE-01 (G1 Optimus Prime). We have several shots of the robot mode from different angles. According to the description, this figure will be 24 cm tall and has got a very cartoon-accurate design. A very solid figure indeed, with no trace of the wheels of the alt mode and a very clean backpack. No images of the vehicle mode yet, but we hope it will look as good as the robot mode. Still no information of release date or price unfortunately, but » Continue Reading.
