Optimus Prime #20 iBooks preview
has posted a new three-page preview, this time for IDW Publishing’s Optimus Prime #20. Scheduled to be released on July 11, this next installment in “The Falling” opens with an abridged look at Bumblebee’s history, from his joining the Autobots to his apparent death at the end of “Dark Cybertron,” and why he’s spent so much of his life following Optimus. You can read it for yourself after the jump, and then sound off in our discussion thread afterwards!
