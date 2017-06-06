Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005?s Titans Return Seaspray Gallery


Ahoy, mateys! We’ve got a new gallery to share with you, and this time we’re spotlighting the newest updated Minibot to hit US retail,*Titans Return Seaspray. Seaspray is a cool looking bot. Immediately you’ll spot his huge feet, which are turned sideways to fit him in his packaging. His whole robot mode accurately captures the chubby bulk that Seaspray was known for, nailing the look of the original character in a way that is faithful to the original. The transformation and vehicle forms are equally faithful with a little modern flair, and special note should be made of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005's Titans Return Seaspray Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



