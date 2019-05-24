Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Scout Class Action Attack Optimus Prime A


We have some new*Packaging And Stock Photos of the upcoming*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Scout Class Wave 4*Action Attack Optimus Prime And Scraplet**for your viewing pleasure. The Action Attack Optimus Prime with “Energon Axe Attack” is a remold and redeco of the previous “Ion Attack” Optimus Prime toy from 2018, now with a battle axe and new head. The Action Attack Scraplet*toy (based on his Transformers Prime design) surprises us with a very nice silver deco with rusty details. He can “transform” from a bipedal mode to his regular 4-legged Scraplet form, featuring a rotating “Saw Tooth Spin”* gimmick &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Scout Class Action Attack Optimus Prime And Scraplet Packaging And Stock Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



