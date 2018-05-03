Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Megaton In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,204
Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Megaton In-Hand Images


And once again thanks to 2005 Boards member*is456, we can share for you new in-hand images of*Studio Series Wave 2 Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron. We can see in-package images of Megatron as well as other out of the box pictures, but still in the inner plastic bubble. The mold is sure very movie accurate, even more than previous Voyager and Leader class toys of the character. Most of the body is made of gray plastic, with minor gold paint applications and some black paint on the legs and feet. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Megaton In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Seacons Packaging VERY NICE Cardbacks Box Piranacon
Transformers
titans return fortress maximus
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod - Rodimus Prime MIB
Transformers
MakeToys Make Toys City Bot Series MCB-02 Utopia 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID FE Bumblebee VS Starscream Entertainment 2 Pack MISB!
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Powermaster Optimus Prime Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-02 Liger - NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.