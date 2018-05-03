Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,204

Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Megaton In-Hand Images



And once again thanks to 2005 Boards member*is456, we can share for you new in-hand images of*Studio Series Wave 2 Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron. We can see in-package images of Megatron as well as other out of the box pictures, but still in the inner plastic bubble. The mold is sure very movie accurate, even more than previous Voyager and Leader class toys of the character. Most of the body is made of gray plastic, with minor gold paint applications and some black paint on the legs and feet. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump



