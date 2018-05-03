|
Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Megaton In-Hand Images
And once again thanks to 2005 Boards member*is456, we can share for you new in-hand images of*Studio Series Wave 2 Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron. We can see in-package images of Megatron as well as other out of the box pictures, but still in the inner plastic bubble. The mold is sure very movie accurate, even more than previous Voyager and Leader class toys of the character. Most of the body is made of gray plastic, with minor gold paint applications and some black paint on the legs and feet. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump » Continue Reading.
The post Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Megaton In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.