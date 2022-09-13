Zavvi website have updated a listing and images of their new Transformers Autobot & Decepticon 24k Gold Plated Medallions.* This a set consists of a nice pair of officially licensed medallions, each one sculpted with the Autobot or Decepticon insignia and comes with a display stand. They are Zavvi exclusive items and limited to only 1984 numbered units (I think you got that reference). They are listed here for $25.99 and ready to ship. Read on for the full product description and the mirrored images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Celebrate the » Continue Reading.