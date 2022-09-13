Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Zavvi Exclusive Transformers Autobot & Decepticon 24k Gold Plated Medallions


Zavvi website have updated a listing and images of their new Transformers Autobot & Decepticon 24k Gold Plated Medallions. This a set consists of a nice pair of officially licensed medallions, each one sculpted with the Autobot or Decepticon insignia and comes with a display stand. They are Zavvi exclusive items and limited to only 1984 numbered units (I think you got that reference). They are listed here for $25.99 and ready to ship.

The post Zavvi Exclusive Transformers Autobot & Decepticon 24k Gold Plated Medallions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:05 PM   #2
Marcotron
Re: Zavvi Exclusive Transformers Autobot & Decepticon 24k Gold Plated Medallions
The movie they are supposedly paying tribute to came out in 86, not 84. 1984 is when the show premiered.

"Limited to only 1,984 pieces worldwide (the same year the first film was released)"
