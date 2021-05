Sun Swipe Prime Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 3,744

Re: Got the 3 coneheads and DONE with TF Hobby!



Both these Rattraps are $15 figures, give or take. One guess as to which is the newer one.



After the kingdom and SS 86 stuff is done. Im probably done. Just going to cherry pick if anything exceptional comes along. Moving on to Joes or something else.Both these Rattraps are $15 figures, give or take. One guess as to which is the newer one.

SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!