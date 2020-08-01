Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:43 PM   #1
bqpetn
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: toronto
Posts: 150
Got the 3 coneheads and DONE with TF Hobby!
Finally, after over one year!!! I received the coneheads. It costs me an arm and a leg.

The design is OK, the material and quality just getting worse. It really should be a $15 or less/each figure.

With these 3 coneheads, I am done with TF Collection Hobby!!!

I am not sure about everyone else. I just feel that Hasbro increases the price way too much every year, and yet the material and quality of the figures decreases.

What do you think?
bqpetn is online now
Old Today, 01:59 PM   #2
Wheelwave
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: BC Canada
Posts: 809
Re: Got the 3 coneheads and DONE with TF Hobby!
How much did you pay for it? I might end up paying that much. I just don't want to feel ashamed on the price.
Wheelwave is offline
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #3
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,744
Re: Got the 3 coneheads and DONE with TF Hobby!
After the kingdom and SS 86 stuff is done. Im probably done. Just going to cherry pick if anything exceptional comes along. Moving on to Joes or something else.

Both these Rattraps are $15 figures, give or take. One guess as to which is the newer one.

Sun Swipe Prime is online now
