Official Product Descriptions For Upcoming Studio Series Slug, Gnaw, Grindor and Jolt



Courtesy of our vey own*Jtprime17*we can share for you the official product descriptions for upcoming Studio Series figures. We have details and descriptions of the following figures: Studio Series SS-86-08 Deluxe Class Gnaw –**Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability and comes with blaster and tail mace accessories. Features translucent eyes and articulated jaw and arms. Studio Series SS-75 Deluxe Class Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Jolt –*Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability, and comes with 2 electro whip accessories. Studio Series SS-86-07 Leader Class Dinobot Slug –*Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is



Courtesy of our vey own*Jtprime17*we can share for you the official product descriptions for upcoming Studio Series figures. We have details and descriptions of the following figures: Studio Series SS-86-08 Deluxe Class Gnaw –**Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability and comes with blaster and tail mace accessories. Features translucent eyes and articulated jaw and arms. Studio Series SS-75 Deluxe Class Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Jolt –*Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability, and comes with 2 electro whip accessories. Studio Series SS-86-07 Leader Class Dinobot Slug –*Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability, and comes with sword accessory. Studio Series SS-76 Leader Class Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Grindor – Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability, and comes with 2 rotor blade accessories that attach in both modes.





