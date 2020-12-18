Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime And Jetfire Prototypes


We have some very promising news from Threezero. Via their official Weibo account, they have revealed the prototypes of their upcoming DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime And Jetfire. Threezero have impressed us with their top quality DLX non-transforming action figures and we can say that these two figures are worth of every fan attention. The image show a ROTF Optimus Prime color protype next to a big Jetfire gray prototype. Both look as if they were taken out from the film. But there's more than meet the eye here. According to the information shared in the Weibo post these

The post Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime And Jetfire Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



