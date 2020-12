Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,882

Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime And Jetfire Prototypes



We have some very promising news from Threezero. Via their official Weibo account, they have revealed the prototypes of their upcoming*DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime And Jetfire. Threezero have impressed us with their top quality DLX non-transforming action figures and we can say that these two figures are worth of every fan attention. The image show a ROTF Optimus Prime color protype next to a big Jetfire gray prototype. Both look as if they were taken out from the film. But there’s more than meet the eye here. According to the information shared in the



According to the information shared in the Weibo post *these





