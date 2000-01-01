Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:24 PM   #1
OldOfflineMan
Machine War
OldOfflineMan's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 287
Choosing Between CW/UW KO PE Upgrade Kits or More Combiners
I'm making the last choice for my collection and am having much trouble... was wondering if the community can help me with this

My collection that I managed to stuff in two Detolfs (with the help of aftermarket shelf clips) consists of the following:

Autobots:
- Gen Metroplex
- Takara LG 35+42 God Ginrai
- UW Superion + CW Alpha Bravo + CW Powerglide
- CW Defensor + CW Deluxe and Legends Groove
- UW Computron + Gen Cosmos w/ Payload
- POTP Volcanicus + POTP Slash
- POTP Orthia + Siege Chromia + TR Arcee

Decepticons:
- TR Trypticon
- CW Megatron + upgrade kit
- CW/TR Soundwave, Rumble, Frenzy, Ravage, Laserbeak, Buzzsaw, Howlback
- CW Devastator
- UW Bruticus + CW Blast Off + CW Shockwave
- POTP Abominus + POTP Cindersaur
- TR Sixshot
- TR Sky Shadow

Space and budget wise, I am choosing between the following:

- Option 1: Get KO PE HFG upgrades for all of the existing combiners (because I think the improved proportions make the combiners look so awesome with them).

- Option 2: Add the following 3 combiners: 1) CW Sky Reign + CW Wreck-gar, 2) CW Menasor + CW Brake-Neck + CW Blackjack, and 3) CW Optimus Maximus + CW Rodimus (Menasor to be displayed combined, while Sky Reign and Optimus Maximus will be displayed in individual robot mode for sentimental value).

I currently have both options sitting in front of me and it's driving me nuts.

Many thanks in advance!
