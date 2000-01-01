View Poll Results : What would you choose to close out my collection? CW/UW KO PE HFG upgrade kits for all existing combiners. 0 0% Add combiners CW Menasor, CW Sky Reign and CW Optimus Maximus. 0 0%

Today, 10:24 PM #1 OldOfflineMan Machine War Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 287 Choosing Between CW/UW KO PE Upgrade Kits or More Combiners



My collection that I managed to stuff in two Detolfs (with the help of aftermarket shelf clips) consists of the following:



Autobots:

- Gen Metroplex

- Takara LG 35+42 God Ginrai

- UW Superion + CW Alpha Bravo + CW Powerglide

- CW Defensor + CW Deluxe and Legends Groove

- UW Computron + Gen Cosmos w/ Payload

- POTP Volcanicus + POTP Slash

- POTP Orthia + Siege Chromia + TR Arcee



Decepticons:

- TR Trypticon

- CW Megatron + upgrade kit

- CW/TR Soundwave, Rumble, Frenzy, Ravage, Laserbeak, Buzzsaw, Howlback

- CW Devastator

- UW Bruticus + CW Blast Off + CW Shockwave

- POTP Abominus + POTP Cindersaur

- TR Sixshot

- TR Sky Shadow



Space and budget wise, I am choosing between the following:



- Option 1: Get KO PE HFG upgrades for all of the existing combiners (because I think the improved proportions make the combiners look so awesome with them).



- Option 2: Add the following 3 combiners: 1) CW Sky Reign + CW Wreck-gar, 2) CW Menasor + CW Brake-Neck + CW Blackjack, and 3) CW Optimus Maximus + CW Rodimus (Menasor to be displayed combined, while Sky Reign and Optimus Maximus will be displayed in individual robot mode for sentimental value).



I currently have both options sitting in front of me and it's driving me nuts.



