I'm making the last choice for my collection and am having much trouble... was wondering if the community can help me with this
My collection that I managed to stuff in two Detolfs (with the help of aftermarket shelf clips) consists of the following:
Autobots:
- Gen Metroplex
- Takara LG 35+42 God Ginrai
- UW Superion + CW Alpha Bravo + CW Powerglide
- CW Defensor + CW Deluxe and Legends Groove
- UW Computron + Gen Cosmos w/ Payload
- POTP Volcanicus + POTP Slash
- POTP Orthia + Siege Chromia + TR Arcee
Decepticons:
- TR Trypticon
- CW Megatron + upgrade kit
- CW/TR Soundwave, Rumble, Frenzy, Ravage, Laserbeak, Buzzsaw, Howlback
- CW Devastator
- UW Bruticus + CW Blast Off + CW Shockwave
- POTP Abominus + POTP Cindersaur
- TR Sixshot
- TR Sky Shadow
Space and budget wise, I am choosing between the following:
- Option 1: Get KO PE HFG upgrades for all of the existing combiners (because I think the improved proportions make the combiners look so awesome with them).
- Option 2: Add the following 3 combiners: 1) CW Sky Reign + CW Wreck-gar, 2) CW Menasor + CW Brake-Neck + CW Blackjack, and 3) CW Optimus Maximus + CW Rodimus (Menasor to be displayed combined, while Sky Reign and Optimus Maximus will be displayed in individual robot mode for sentimental value).
I currently have both options sitting in front of me and it's driving me nuts.
Many thanks in advance!