A very nice piece of Transformers history is now available online for all old-time fans. The Sunbow Marvel Archive website
*have uploaded the*first supplement for the G1 show bible. Officially titled the Transformers New Products Addendum, this document covers profiles for the 18 new characters who made their debut in season 2 We are sure this material will be a great reading for any fan and collector. You can read it here
*at the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
