Courtesy of our vey own 2005 Boards member*analogue*we can share for you a great set of in-hand images and comparison shots of the new*Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator. This Target exclusive
release is a special redeco of the G1 Contructicons in Tonka?s yellow and black colors and now renamed as ?Heroic Autobot Warrior Tonkanator?. But we not only have images of the combiner and each Constructicon in robot and alt mode but several comparison images side by side next to the original G1 Devastator, G2 Yellow Devastator and G2 Orange Devastator and group shots of each member. Tonkanator is sure » Continue Reading.
