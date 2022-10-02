Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,011
Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator In-Hand Images & Comparison Shots


Courtesy of our vey own 2005 Boards member analogue we can share for you a great set of in-hand images and comparison shots of the new Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator. This Target exclusive release is a special redeco of the G1 Contructicons in Tonka's yellow and black colors and now renamed as "Heroic Autobot Warrior Tonkanator". But we not only have images of the combiner and each Constructicon in robot and alt mode but several comparison images side by side next to the original G1 Devastator, G2 Yellow Devastator and G2 Orange Devastator and group shots of each member.

The post Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator In-Hand Images & Comparison Shots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



