Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? September Final Week
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,011
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? September Final Week


September has ended with several new sightings over the world. We have several new Masterpiece Movie and Legacy Velocitron toys in Australia, new Velocitron and Studio Series in Germany, a big report from Netherlands with a rain of Legacy and Cyberverse toys, and we close with some new Cyberverse and Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys in Singapore and Hong Kong. Masterpiece Movie Ironhide, Megatron, Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) &#038; Blackout Leader, Velocitron Wave 2 Deluxe In Australia*?*2005 Boards members*Operative294*and Stigcrafter*confirm that several Masterpiece movie toys have showed up at JBHiFi stores: MPM-08 Megatron, MPM-06 Ironhide,*MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime and*MPM-13 Blackout. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? September Final Week appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.