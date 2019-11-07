|
Takara Tomy Earthrise Hoist, Optimus Prime, Grapple & Sound Barrier New Stock Images
Via hobby.dengeki.com
*we can share for you a nice set of stock images of the Takara Tomy release of Earthrise*Hoist, Optimus Prime, Grapple & Sound Barrier. We have some nice shots of the upcoming Earthrise figures for the Japanese market in April 2020: ER-01 Hoist ER-02 Optimus Prime with trailer ER EX-01 Sound Barrier – Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive ER EX-02 Grapple*– Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive It’s kind of strange Takara Tomy’s decision to make Grapple as a limited item, but we have to remember that these releases has no discernible differences compared to their Hasbro counterparts. Click on the » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Earthrise Hoist, Optimus Prime, Grapple & Sound Barrier New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.