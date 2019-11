Takara Tomy Earthrise Hoist, Optimus Prime, Grapple & Sound Barrier New Stock Images

Via hobby.dengeki.com *we can share for you a nice set of stock images of the Takara Tomy release of Earthrise*Hoist, Optimus Prime, Grapple & Sound Barrier. We have some nice shots of the upcoming Earthrise figures for the Japanese market in April 2020: ER-01 Hoist ER-02 Optimus Prime with trailer ER EX-01 Sound Barrier – Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive ER EX-02 Grapple*– Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive It's kind of strange Takara Tomy's decision to make Grapple as a limited item, but we have to remember that these releases has no discernible differences compared to their Hasbro counterparts.