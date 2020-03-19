|
Takara Tomy Upcoming New Releases: Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream Revealed, War For Cy
Via Loopaza Mega Store,
which have proved to be a reliable source in the past, we have a list for upcoming Takara Tomy releases for 2020 with a big great reveal:*Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream is coming in hot! We still have no images yet, but the full list also confirms that Takara Tomy will be releasing the War For Cybertron Netflix figures (under the WFC code), and the release date of some more Studio Series figures for the Japanese market. MPM-10 Starscream – September 2020 WFC-01 Mirage –*September 2020 WFC-02 Hound –*September 2020 WFC-03 Chromia –*September 2020 WFC-04 Sideswipe –*September » Continue Reading.
