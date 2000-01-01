Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:53 AM
Pax52
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Lethbridge AB
Posts: 87
WHO IS GETTIING EXCITED !!!!
Soon Tripticon comes
Pax52
Today, 10:22 AM
DCompose
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 510
Re: WHO IS GETTIING EXCITED !!!!
I'm excited for this guy. Haven't been this excited since Metroplex.
DCompose
Today, 10:24 AM
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 988
Re: WHO IS GETTIING EXCITED !!!!
I'm excited for the big box stores over-ordering too many Trypticons and having to put them on sale.
SleeplessKnight
