Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page WHO IS GETTIING EXCITED !!!!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:53 AM   #1
Pax52
Generation 1
Pax52's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Lethbridge AB
Posts: 87
WHO IS GETTIING EXCITED !!!!
Soon Tripticon comes
Pax52 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:22 AM   #2
DCompose
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 510
Re: WHO IS GETTIING EXCITED !!!!
I'm excited for this guy. Haven't been this excited since Metroplex.
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:24 AM   #3
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
SleeplessKnight's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 988
Re: WHO IS GETTIING EXCITED !!!!
I'm excited for the big box stores over-ordering too many Trypticons and having to put them on sale.
__________________
Quote:
Originally Posted by AeroShake View Post
Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.
My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836
SleeplessKnight is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Megatron G1 Collection #6 Takara Storybook Box Takara version! MIB!
Transformers
Transformers Lot Prowl Smokescreen Streak Hoist Sideswipe Red Alert Sunstreaker
Transformers
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Rhinox Rampage Depth Charge Obsidian Beast
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.