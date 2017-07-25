|
Toys Alliance MAS-02 Megatron Full Color Image Teaser
Following their impresse MAS-01 Optimus Prime, Toys Alliance has shared a*MAS-02 Megatron Full Color Teaser on their Facebook
. The image (not prototype yet) gives us a first look at the sculpt and tentative colors.*Megatron will stand the same height as their Optimus Prime, so be ready for 18 inches of pure evilness, details, extra parts, fully articulated and more, and officially licenced. They also annouced that a prototype will be on display at The Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong (ACGHK) from July 28 to *Augus 1. Be sure to check our boards for updates with pictures once they are available. You » Continue Reading.
