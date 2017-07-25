Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,415
Toys Alliance MAS-02 Megatron Full Color Image Teaser


Following their impresse MAS-01 Optimus Prime, Toys Alliance has shared a*MAS-02 Megatron Full Color Teaser on their Facebook. The image (not prototype yet) gives us a first look at the sculpt and tentative colors.*Megatron will stand the same height as their Optimus Prime, so be ready for 18 inches of pure evilness, details, extra parts, fully articulated and more, and officially licenced. They also annouced that a prototype will be on display at The Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong (ACGHK) from July 28 to *Augus 1. Be sure to check our boards for updates with pictures once they are available.

The post Toys Alliance MAS-02 Megatron Full Color Image Teaser appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


