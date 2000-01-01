Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Amazon "Alerts"
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:54 PM
#
1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,416
Amazon "Alerts"
Any extensions or apps that will let you know when an item comes in stock on amazon?
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to RNSrobot
Visit RNSrobot's homepage!
Find More Posts by RNSrobot
Today, 08:17 PM
#
2
neevnav
Energon
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Ontario
Posts: 853
Re: Amazon "Alerts"
Amazon themselves have a "back in stock" one, but it's flawed because it will alert you even if a third party seller has something listed at an outrageous price.
__________________
neevnav
View Public Profile
Send a private message to neevnav
Find More Posts by neevnav
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Robots In Disguise Starscream RID
Transformers Robots In Disguise Shockwave RID
Transformers Robots In Disguise Bumblebee RID First Edition
Transformers Robots In Disguise Beast Hunter Optimus Prime Leader RID New!
Transformers Pepsi Optimus Prime: Botcon 2007 - MISB Factory Sealed!!
Transformers Robots In Disguise Optimus Prime RID First Edition
Transformers Robots In Disguise Zombie Cliff jumper Takara RID AM08
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:39 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.