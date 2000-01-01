Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:54 PM   #1
RNSrobot
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,416
Amazon "Alerts"
Any extensions or apps that will let you know when an item comes in stock on amazon?
Old Today, 08:17 PM   #2
neevnav
Energon
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Ontario
Posts: 853
Re: Amazon "Alerts"
Amazon themselves have a "back in stock" one, but it's flawed because it will alert you even if a third party seller has something listed at an outrageous price.
