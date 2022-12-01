Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:05 PM
MrPractical
Wanted: G1 Ultra Magnus Canadian "Glow in the dark poster inside" Box
I want this one

https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-ccgvnHmpy...0/IMG_8650.JPG

The Canadian version of the Ultra Magnus box that has a glow in the dark poster.

Anyone trying to get rid of one?
Toy optional.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: umcad.jpg Views: 2 Size: 95.5 KB ID: 53536  
