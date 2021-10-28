Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2


With Mayhem on the move, which Wrecker won’t make it to the starting line? The 5-page preview of Wreckers  Tread &#038; Circuits issue #2 provides an answer, so check it out after the jump courtesy of Graphic Policy then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Wreckers divided! Thunderclash leads the team on an investigation to reveal the true alliances of the other Speedia 500 racers-and discover if any of them are working for the terrorist group, Mayhem! Meanwhile, Circuit, the Wreckers’ camerabot, finds himself face-to-face with Security Operations! Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), Jack Lawrence &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



