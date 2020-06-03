Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Some interesting news comes to us tonight from a mysterious listing on Walmart's site, one for a "TRA GEN STUDIO SERIES LDR 86 Grimlck WHE." While that's unfortunately all the information we have alongside a UPC number discovered by board member Nevermore and confirmed by Jtprime17, it certainly opens up a great deal of questions regarding the future of the Studio Series line especially considering the 35th anniversary of the 1986 movie is just on the horizon. Will this just be a repaint? Could this be something more? Could we see more Dinobots or other characters? And what's the WHE

