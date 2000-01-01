Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
RNSrobot
UW Computron POTP Abominus SS Constructions MORE
Selling stuffs! Buy it! Shipping at buyer's expense from Edmonton, AB. So, y'know, 20 bucks or 30 bucks with normal Canada Post stuff depending on if the parcel is regular or bigger.

***SPECIAL DEAL***
UW Computron + POTP Abominus for $260

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES

*all complete with box and instuctions*

SS-47 deluxe Hightower $25
SS-37 voyager Rampage $35
SS-42 voyager Long Haul $35

GENERATIONS (loose & complete unless otherwise noted)

TR Overlord $20

POTP Abominus + Cindersaur $100

SIEGE WFC Cog $15

UNITE WARRIORS Computron (box set, complete with box & all paperwork) $180



Alternators
corvette tracks complete no paperwork $20


MIGHT ADD MORE WHO KNOWS
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
