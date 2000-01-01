RNSrobot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 2,146

UW Computron POTP Abominus SS Constructions MORE Selling stuffs! Buy it! Shipping at buyer's expense from Edmonton, AB. So, y'know, 20 bucks or 30 bucks with normal Canada Post stuff depending on if the parcel is regular or bigger.



***SPECIAL DEAL***

UW Computron + POTP Abominus for $260



TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES



*all complete with box and instuctions*



SS-47 deluxe Hightower $25

SS-37 voyager Rampage $35

SS-42 voyager Long Haul $35



GENERATIONS (loose & complete unless otherwise noted)



TR Overlord $20



POTP Abominus + Cindersaur $100



SIEGE WFC Cog $15



UNITE WARRIORS Computron (box set, complete with box & all paperwork) $180







Alternators

corvette tracks complete no paperwork $20





