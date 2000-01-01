Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling transformers tcg collection
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:24 AM   #1
big dawg
Robot Master
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Regina
Posts: 738
Selling transformers tcg collection
Considering selling my collection in one sale if possible. Please send offers.

Ive purchased over a box of each set so far so Ill list some highlights:

Characters
Nemesis prime
OP BL
W1 Grimlock
Super rare shockwave

Couple rare characters from wave 2 and 3.

Most common and uncommon characters.

Battle cards:
4 matrix
2 security checkpoint
2 peace through tyranny
3 I still function
Everything to play aerialbots

Lots of others. Again purchased over a box of each set. Basically most rares and all commons and uncommons. Play sets of almost everything.

Also have box sets- starters, metroplex (sealed), devastator, loot crate omega. Gold promos and smash down as well.

Shipping from Canada. Send offers. Prefer not to break up. Pics available if interested.
big dawg is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Shuraking SRK-02 Growl - BRAND NEW SEALED - TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Masterpiece Starscream Wal-Mart Exclusive Sealed
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Exclusive Combiner Wars Dawn of the Predacus MIB (xtra)
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Dawn of the Predacus Attendee Terrorsaur Beast Wars
Transformers
TFC HERCULES (Transformers DEVASTATOR) Loose,+ RAGE OF HERCULES included
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY & BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.