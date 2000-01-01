|
Selling transformers tcg collection
Considering selling my collection in one sale if possible. Please send offers.
Ive purchased over a box of each set so far so Ill list some highlights:
Characters
Nemesis prime
OP BL
W1 Grimlock
Super rare shockwave
Couple rare characters from wave 2 and 3.
Most common and uncommon characters.
Battle cards:
4 matrix
2 security checkpoint
2 peace through tyranny
3 I still function
Everything to play aerialbots
Lots of others. Again purchased over a box of each set. Basically most rares and all commons and uncommons. Play sets of almost everything.
Also have box sets- starters, metroplex (sealed), devastator, loot crate omega. Gold promos and smash down as well.
Shipping from Canada. Send offers. Prefer not to break up. Pics available if interested.