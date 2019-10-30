Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hero X Transformers Generation 2020 Comic Preview by Satoshi Urushihara


Japanese publisher Hero X had announced a new 2020 edition of their popular Transformers Generations Book*coming out on December 10th both in physical stores and online retailers in Japan. Today Hero X has tweeted a teaser of the comic included with this new book featuring G1 Arcee and the announcement that it will be drawn by famous manga artist and illustrator*Satoshi Urushihara. The book will also include a special interview with Mr. Urushihara an his close relationship with Transformers. We are sure to see a very fine piece of art coming from this artist. The new Generations Book 2020 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hero X Transformers Generation 2020 Comic Preview by Satoshi Urushihara appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



